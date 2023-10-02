Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 1,823 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Financial Consulate Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 2.1% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,945,000 after acquiring an additional 140,076,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,046.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,742 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,716,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,853,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,087,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 518,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,078. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $35.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

