Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 4,722 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Consulate Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.13. 5,292,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,483. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.02.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.