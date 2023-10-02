First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 75,838 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 40,361 shares.The stock last traded at $111.26 and had previously closed at $111.15.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.65 and its 200-day moving average is $108.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXL. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $6,010,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,979,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 243.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

About First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

