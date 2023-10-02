Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Short Interest Up 22.2% in September

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FIAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,336. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. Focus Impact Acquisition has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $11.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Focus Impact Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Focus Impact Acquisition by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 261,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 8.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,474,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,426,000. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Focus Impact Acquisition

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

