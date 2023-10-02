Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Raised by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,880 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:F traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $12.28. 44,107,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,446,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on F. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.