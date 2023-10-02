Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Acquires 1,319 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,324,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893,747. The company has a market capitalization of $430.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.36. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $165.85.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,166 shares of company stock worth $4,852,057. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

