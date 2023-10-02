Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Lowers Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC cut its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up approximately 2.3% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,789,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,053. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

