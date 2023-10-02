Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 546,379 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 489,564 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $21,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $454,133,000 after buying an additional 11,341,761 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,838,000 after buying an additional 4,410,429 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $117,323,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $113,926,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after buying an additional 2,667,362 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.53. 6,134,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,841,107. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.13. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

