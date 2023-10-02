Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Up 24.6% in September

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 867,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMS. UBS Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($42.45) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.89.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMS traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $21.31. 274,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,252. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 5.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Stories

