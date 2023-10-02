Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the August 31st total of 639,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Genie Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GNE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.58. 92,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,336. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $400.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $93.46 million for the quarter.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 12.40%.

In other news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,766.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genie Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNE. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genie Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

