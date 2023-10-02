Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Short Interest Up 22.2% in September

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,680,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 33,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Geron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Geron by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,977,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Geron by 29.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,557,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,412 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC increased its position in shares of Geron by 32.8% during the second quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 23,589,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824,566 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Geron by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 19,282,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Geron by 12.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,182 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GERN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.99. 8,138,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,897,228. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 84.19% and a negative net margin of 38,007.78%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Analysts predict that Geron will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

