Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Shares Down 0.5%

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as €99.30 ($104.53) and last traded at €99.45 ($104.68). Approximately 109,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 140,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at €99.95 ($105.21).

The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.24, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €110.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €103.44.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment platforms.

