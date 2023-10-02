Gifto Price Reaches $0.0229 (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Gifto token can currently be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $22.92 million and approximately $10.49 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,020,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Gifto Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

