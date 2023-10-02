Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Buys 2,696 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 251,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Flex makes up approximately 3.3% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Flex were worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Flex by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Flex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Flex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.66. 2,397,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,192,589. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLEX

About Flex

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.