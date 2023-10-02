Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Grows Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.63. 17,472,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,146,581. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.49. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.50 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

