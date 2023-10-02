Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after buying an additional 22,751,400 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,467,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,802 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 40,610,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,541,609. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $211.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

