Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Up 24.3% in September

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,500 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 154,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Price Performance
Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 27,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.61.
About Gulf Keystone Petroleum
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gulf Keystone Petroleum
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.