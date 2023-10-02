Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Up 24.3% in September

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,500 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 154,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Price Performance

Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 27,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.61.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.