Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $118.86

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $118.86 and last traded at $117.21, with a volume of 265137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.66.
Gulfport Energy Stock Down 1.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 5.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.80 and a 200 day moving average of $99.63.
Gulfport Energy Company Profile
Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.
