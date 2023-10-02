Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as €16.84 ($17.73) and last traded at €16.82 ($17.71). 101,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.74 ($17.62).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.20.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

