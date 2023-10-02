Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Up 24.3% in September

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HENKY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 85,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,176. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HENKY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

