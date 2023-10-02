Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $6.50. 433,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,020,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIMS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $207.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,794 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $42,666.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $42,666.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $215,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,815 in the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foresite Capital Management V LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 4,041,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,905,000 after buying an additional 721,597 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

