Horizen (ZEN) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $8.14 or 0.00029504 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $115.48 million and $8.12 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00099809 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00050773 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,187,869 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

