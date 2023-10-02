Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.28

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.28 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.
Huabao International Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87.
Huabao International Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.
About Huabao International
Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Huabao International
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for Huabao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huabao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.