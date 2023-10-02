Humana (NYSE:HUM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.53.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $5.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $491.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,025. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $478.43 and its 200 day moving average is $486.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Humana has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 84.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Humana by 66.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 20,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,452,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,470,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

