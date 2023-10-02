ICON Reaches Market Cap of $170.08 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $170.08 million and $4.02 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 968,352,240 coins and its circulating supply is 968,352,281 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 968,277,548.5801528 with 968,277,611.6641266 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.18114139 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $2,850,189.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

