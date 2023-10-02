iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Up 23.8% in September

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iHuman

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iHuman stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Get iHuman alerts:

iHuman Trading Down 0.7 %

IH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,436. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. iHuman has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.34.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Science, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.