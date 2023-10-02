InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Stock Price Down 4.9%

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 165,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 60,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

InPlay Oil Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $174.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 24.15%.

InPlay Oil Cuts Dividend

InPlay Oil Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.76%. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.08%.

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.