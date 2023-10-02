Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of IART traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $38.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,671. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $381.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.49%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,656 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,017 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

