Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.93 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.13 or 0.00011359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.39 billion and $18.93 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00033888 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025917 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000803 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 506,638,757 coins and its circulating supply is 445,448,759 coins. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

