Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.66 and last traded at $32.66. Approximately 17,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 17,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.41.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $176.36 million, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.82.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dynamic Software ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSJ. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Dynamic Software ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.