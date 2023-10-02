Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.08

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.08 and last traded at $27.27, with a volume of 169105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $926.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

