Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $189.80 and last traded at $189.57. Approximately 31,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 18,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGI. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $11,555,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,539,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.