IOTA (MIOTA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.60 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $420.39 million and $4.60 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005238 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000094 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.