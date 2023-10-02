iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $93.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,642,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,343,575. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

