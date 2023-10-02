iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Stock Price Down 1.1%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.32 and last traded at $30.41. Approximately 78,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 65,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $319.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 4th quarter worth $174,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

