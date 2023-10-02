iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Update

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the August 31st total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $829.72 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $40.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,847.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after buying an additional 842,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 534,386 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,197,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,272,000 after acquiring an additional 522,719 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $16,895,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

