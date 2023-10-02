Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Short Interest Up 22.0% in September

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,300 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 187,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 190.3 days.

Jamieson Wellness Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JWLLF traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. Jamieson Wellness has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $27.56.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JWLLF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

About Jamieson Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.