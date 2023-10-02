Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Short Interest Up 22.7% in September

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the August 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 748,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,611,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,944,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 48,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,775,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 915,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,256. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $516.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.42 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $26.90 to $27.70 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

