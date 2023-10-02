JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Short Interest Up 23.1% in September

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,280,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 19,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 277.4% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,500 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,824,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,843,000 after buying an additional 2,162,550 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in JD.com by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,649,000 after buying an additional 1,853,045 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $56,120,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $71,389,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,805,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,237,771. JD.com has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

