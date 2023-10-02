Jinxin Fertility Group Limited (OTCMKTS:JXFGF) Short Interest Update

Jinxin Fertility Group Limited (OTCMKTS:JXFGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,788,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 28,645,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Jinxin Fertility Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JXFGF remained flat at $0.70 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70. Jinxin Fertility Group has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jinxin Fertility Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Jinxin Fertility Group

Jinxin Fertility Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides assisted reproductive services (ARS) in China and the United States. The company primarily offers two treatment solutions, including artificial insemination that is performed with either husband's sperm or a donor sperm; and IVF technology, whereby fertilization is achieved through conventional in vitro fertilization and embryo transfer or IVF with intracytoplasmic sperm injection.

