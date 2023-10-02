Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 698,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Jiuzi Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of JZXN stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.92. 25,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,897. Jiuzi has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiuzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Free Report) by 297.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,637 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Jiuzi worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

