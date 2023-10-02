Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Short Interest Update

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,800 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 414,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Kelt Exploration from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut Kelt Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KELTF

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

About Kelt Exploration

Shares of OTCMKTS KELTF remained flat at $5.31 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $5.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33.

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.