Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.22

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.22 and last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 1535176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.75 to $23.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Stock Down 3.1 %

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,316,000 after buying an additional 2,463,808 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,676,000 after buying an additional 12,742,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 25,922,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,241 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.