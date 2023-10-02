KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Short Interest Up 24.4% in September

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,500 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 215,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

KORE Group Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE:KORE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,015. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.51. KORE Group has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.54.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.13). KORE Group had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $69.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that KORE Group will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KORE shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on KORE Group from $4.75 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on KORE Group from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on KORE Group from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KORE Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KORE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KORE Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,400,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 80,217 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KORE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KORE Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 50,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in KORE Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in KORE Group by 400.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 226,219 shares during the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KORE Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market.

Featured Stories

