Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.27

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2023

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.27 and last traded at $27.27, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 11.65.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $672.13 million for the quarter.

About Loomis AB (publ)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

