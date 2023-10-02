Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 5.3% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LOW traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.55. 1,543,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,144. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.61. The firm has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $237.21.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

