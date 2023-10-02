Marmo Financial Group LLC Sells 371 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Marmo Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.42 on Monday, reaching $267.41. 1,016,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,578. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $286.96. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

