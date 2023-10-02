Maverick Protocol (MAV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.97 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.93 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded up 23% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.29434954 USD and is up 5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $9,430,473.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

