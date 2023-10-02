Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded up $5.29 on Monday, hitting $516.23. 1,154,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,807. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $515.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.03. The company has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $558.64.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.39.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,774 shares of company stock worth $19,343,837 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

