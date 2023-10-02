Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Purchases 705 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up 1.4% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after acquiring an additional 276,958 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,536,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,436,000 after acquiring an additional 60,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BNP Paribas cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $97.54. 598,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,650. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.